Sonic Frontiers is the latest 3D game from SEGA’s renowned hedgehog.

The world of mods is especially particular. The PC community is especially used to playing games with modifications that in many cases are curious, useful, or both at the same time, although on consoles it is true that it is not something that is especially widespread. Developers know this perfectly, and that is why companies like Bethesda include native support for mods, as is the case with the one coming soon to Starfield, but there are also other teams that treat them as if they were a bane for our sector.

In recent times we have seen too many cases of this style, with different managers offering inflammatory statements in this regard, saying that they can even be dangerous for their titles. In this case we have seen an interview given by Morio Kishimoto, director of Sonic Frontiers, to the renowned Famitsu magazine, in which he points out that They consider the mod community to be their “enemies”although there is no need to raise the torches, because he means it in a good way.

An enemy to beat

Sonic Frontiers recently released its third DLC content, which is completely free, and in principle The aforementioned interview focused on this downloadable contentbut Kishimoto ended up talking about the challenge that the mod community posed in its development.

The ‘mod’ culture flourishing abroad was also a rival. There are very skilled users abroad, and what we were thinking of doing as fan service turned out to be ‘it’s already done’.

He culminated this statement with the following phrase: “If customers go this far, we will go even beyond their expectations”, thus making it clear that rather than seeing mods as an enemy that must be destroyed, they feel it like one more test they must overcome.

This of course is not bad at all. The modding community has many positive and negative things, but The reality is that it enhances competitiveness within the sector, making the developer have to work harder to outperform their own users. This is why many teams tend to take the presence of mods for their title badly, but it seems that this is not the case for the developers of Sonic Frontiers.

