The new blue hedgehog 3D action and platform game will arrive in just a few weeks.

Sonic Dream Team premieres next December 5

Join the conversation

SEGA just released the intro animada de Sonic Dream Team, the new blue hedgehog 3D action and platform game. “Here there is no way to pinch yourself to wake up!”, anticipates the video description, remembering that in this game Dr. Eggman will manage to trap Sonic and his friends in a strange dreammaking it necessary for the entire team to come together to prevent their dream from becoming a living nightmare.

The company has published the video to remember that Sonic Dream Team It will be published next December 5 on Apple Arcade, being an exclusive game for Mac, iPhone, iPad and Apple TV. This original story will allow you to control six playable characters, each with unique abilities beyond running, climbing and flying towards victory against the infamous Eggman.

In the video, it seems that Creamone of the playable characters, is the first to fall into sleep, while Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, Amy Rose y Rouge They fall at the same time into a dream that the blue hedgehog is the first to realize. Likewise, the animated video ends showing Ariema character who will be introduced in this title with some importance in the story.

What to expect from Sonic in 2024

According to rumors, Sonic will have a new game, DLC and more projects in 2024. It is unknown if Sonic Dream Team was the rumored mobile game, although the announcement of the game would still be missing. DLC de Sonic Superstars along with a new game that would arrive at the end of the year. Likewise, it is worth remembering that the Knuckles series will premiere at the beginning of the year on the SkyShowtime streaming platform, while at the end of the year it will arrive Sonic 3: The Movie to cinemas.

Join the conversation