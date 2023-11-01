The new blue hedgehog game rescues Cream and Rouge as playable characters.

Sonic Dream Team premieres this December

It’s only been a few weeks since the Sonic Superstars analysis was published, just before the premiere of the new classic blue hedgehog game but modernized for the new times. If last year it was the turn of Sonic Frontiers, a new formula that introduced the open world to the saga, now SEGA presents Sonic Dream Teamthe new installment of action and 3D platforms that will premiere on December 5.

Sonic Dream Team will be a Apple Arcade exclusive game, being available for Mac, iPhone, iPad and Apple TV. His approach takes Sonic and his friends on a journey through a strange world of dreams through an original and captivating story that will allow them to control six playable characterseach with unique abilities beyond running, climbing, and flying to victory against the infamous Eggman.

Get ready to race through crazy dream worlds that include vertical racing, gravity shifts, and more! Your mission: rescue your friends and confront Eggman for control of an ancient artifact that can make dreams come true.

Missions, final boss fights and toys to collect are just some of the features of this game that rescue Cream and Rouge, which will be playable alongside the most common Sonic, Tails, Knuckles and Amy Rose. 12 levels will make up the title that will combine mobile phones with a cross-platform experience.

What to expect from Sonic in 2024

According to rumors, Sonic will have a new game, DLC and more projects in 2024. It is unknown if Sonic Dream Team was the rumored mobile game, although the announcement of the game would still be missing. DLC de Sonic Superstars next to that of a new game that would arrive at the end of the year. Likewise, it is worth remembering that the Knuckles series will premiere at the beginning of the year on the SkyShowtime streaming platform, while at the end of the year it will arrive Sonic 3: The Movie to cinemas.

