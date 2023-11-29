SEGA and Paramount Pictures kick things off with the first image of Shadow in Sonic 3 The Movie. A preview of the new hedgehog.

After a recent leak that anticipated the arrival of a classic character, Paramount and SEGA wanted to catch half the world by surprise. Both have revealed a new image of Sonic 3 The Movie with which we can see a preview of the new Shadowthe hedgehog who will play the antagonist in Sonic the Hedgehog’s next adventure December 20, 2024.

Shared by the official Sonic in X movie account, the photograph shows the underside of the dark hedgehog. An ideal look to see the detail of his special shoes, as well as his gloves. For now we are left wanting to see it in its entirety, although we already had a preview of his face in the post-credits scene from Sonic 2 The Movie. Here you can see the new photo of Shadow:

It seems that the team wants to keep the secret of its entire design a little longer, even though we already saw its face. Will there be any changes or surprises for the film? It is worth remembering that, although we saw Tails in the post-credits scene of the first Sonic movie, his design and colors changed in the second installment. It is possible that the same thing happens with the enemy of the blue hedgehog.

Paramount and Sega begin to warm up their engines. It is a matter of time before we have the first trailer for the Sonic 3 movie, fully showing what aims to be its main villain, if Jim Carrey does not say otherwise.

Fuente