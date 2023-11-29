There is very good news for fans of SEGA What are they waiting for Sonic 3 The Movie, well Paramount This morning he shared a new teaser for the film. In it he gives us the first look at Shadow the Hedgehog, one of the new characters that we will see in action. In addition, he reaffirmed the release date of the production.

Find out: After the success of Sonic, these SEGA franchises could have a movie

Related video: Is the golden age of video game movies and series coming?

Shadow is now ready for Sonic 3 The Movie

In case you don’t know, Shadow has become one of the most important and beloved characters in the saga. His origin dates back to Sonic Adventure 2 and his story is related to the so-called Shadow Projectwhich sought to create the definitive way of life.

The character is distinguished by a design very similar to that of the blue hedgehog, only he is much more serious and has a very mysterious personality. Well, this character will be one of the big stars of Sonic 3 The Movie.

The new promotional image does not show us Shadow completely, as it only lets us see his hands and feet. Despite this, it is clear that Paramount stuck to its design to the letter. We won’t tell you more and leave you the teaser below:

First look at Shadow in Sonic 3 The Movie

When will Sonic 3 The Movie debut?

In case you don’t remember, the release date of the new movie has been confirmed since August 2022. The good news is that there are no changes and the date remains the same: December 20, 2024. So the wait for the film will still be long.

Sonic 3 The Movie is expected to break audience records, as its previous installments were very well received. Fans are very excited, as images from the recording set suggest that it will be what many are waiting for.

In case you missed it: One of the rarest Xbox Series S in the world is auctioned for more than $87,000 MXN

Click here to read more news related to Sonic the Hedgehog and his next movie.

Related video: Sonic’s curse continues

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News