Sonic will release his third live-action movie in 2024.

The live-action adaptation of Sonic managed to be a pleasant surprise to the point that after receiving its sequel in theaters, it managed to renew itself with two additional projects in parallel. On the one hand, we work on third installment of the sagawhile the streaming platform SkyShowtime, which unites Paramount+, Universal and other studios, prepares a series starring Knuckles. Although this series will arrive before the movie, now The synopsis of this has been released.

An article from Animation Magazine has revealed that Sonic 3: The Movie, which will once again be directed by Jeff Flowler and will rescue Ben Schwart to voice the blue hedgehog, will take the Donut family on a trip in Egypt. However, the biggest surprise will be when the protagonist of the saga meets a pink hedgehog capable of predicting the future, that is, Amy Rose. In this way, Amy will be the fourth heroine to debut in live action.

Beyond Amy’s debut, the synopsis also reveals that Robotnik will return from hell to awaken a new rival, Shadow the Hedgehog. This revelation is also a surprise after the retirement of the actor who played him in the first two films, Jim Carrey. In fact, it could be the case that the villain is played by a new actor, unless Carrey stops retiring him for this film. On the other hand, Shadow’s arrival was anticipated in the post-credit scene of the second film, available on Netflix.

It’s Knuckles time

While Sonic 3: The Movie will not hit theaters until December 20, 2024, the Knuckles series will arrive sooner as it is located between the second and this new film. In fact, the series will show the character accept train Wade as his protégé to teach him the ways of the warrior Echidna.

