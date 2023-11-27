Update: Sources indicate that it could be a rumor.

Sonic 3: The Movie recently shared what would be his official synopsis and the details that have been revealed have surprised thousands of fans throughout the Nintendera community and beyond. Sonic will release his third “Live-Action” style movie in 2024. And these are the surprises that he intends to leave us.

The adaptation of the famous blue hedgehog has officially shared what will be the synopsis of the next sonic movie and the truth is that it has not left anyone indifferent. The film will be directed once again by Jeff Flowler and in the English dubbing we will have Ben Schwart providing the voice of the blue hedgehog.

It is worth remembering that Sonic 3: The Movie It will not be released in theaters until December 2024more specifically on the 20th. If you want to know more details about everything we know about Sonic 3: The Movie, we invite you to read our full article.

Here you have the synopsis that would be official in the project:

“Directed by regular Jeff Fowler, this third installment of the cinematic adventures of Sega’s speedy blue hero finds the entire Donut family traveling to egyptwhere Sonic meets a pink hedgehog who claims to predict the future, while Robotnik returns from hell and awakens a new rival, Shadow the Hedgehog.”

As we can see, it seems that this film will be inspired by Egypt, the famous Doctor Robotnik will take a leading role as a villain, and it seems that Shadow the Hedgehog will also have his moment of prominence in the film. Are you looking forward to this premiere?

