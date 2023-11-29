The social channels of Sonic they posted an image to announce the start of filming of the third film belonging to the saga and scheduled for December 2024.

Shadowthe blue hedgehog’s arch-villain, shows himself with clenched fists in his iconic shoes next to the clapperboard at the start of filming in the shared image.

The post recalls precisely what was anticipated in the post credit scene of Sonic 2, alluding to the centrality that the character will have in this highly anticipated third chapter.

What is certain is that all fans have been waiting for the arrival of this character and will expect to see the video game hero dealing with his infamous antagonist.

Some have already expressed themselves on social media, sharing anxieties and expectations regarding what the infamous antihero might look like, appearing impatient and curious.

While waiting for further information regarding the new animated film produced by Paramount on the beloved pet Segawe leave you our review of Sonic 2.