Shadow arrives in Sonic 3! The new film installment of the most famous hedgehog in video games begins filming.

We already had a small preview in the post-credits scene of the sequel, where we were introduced to the character. Now there is a long way to go until the Sonic 3 movie is released, but they are already letting us see a little more of Shadow, who will be the new threat. Okay… It’s just the shoes, but I can’t wait to see it in action. Do you think the same? Tell me in comments.

The first installment of 2020 was a tremendous success, raising more than $319 million. That’s why it didn’t take them long to make the sequel that reached 405 million. Now in 2024 they will release Sonic 3, the only thing we don’t know is if Jim Carrey will repeat as Doctor Robotnik.

Here we leave you the first image.

Off and RUNNING. #SonicMovie3

Only in theatres December 20, 2024 pic.twitter.com/BUIlurNIC0 — Sonic the Hedgehog (@SonicMovie) November 29, 2023

What do you think? The HYPE through the roof has left me.

Who is Shadow? And why is she so cool?

In the Sonic the Hedgehog saga, Shadow is a main character and an artificially created hedgehog by Dr. Gerald Robotnik. He is known to be Sonic’s main rival, with whom he shares several sonic abilities. In fact, he is one of the few who can match him in speed.

Shadow has a complicated and dark history. He was designed to be the “Ultimate Lifeform”, with highly advanced DNA and outstanding physical abilities. He is often seen as an antihero due to his reclusive nature and his willingness to do whatever it takes to achieve his goals.

Shadow

Initially, Shadow had a personal vendetta against humanity due to the death of his friend, Maria Robotnik, during an attack on the ARK space station. However, throughout the series, Shadow has oscillated between being an ally and an opponent to Sonic and his friends.

Despite his reserved nature and cold attitude, Shadow is a complex character who cares deeply about certain aspects of his past and those he considers closest to him. Throughout the series, he has shown to have a compassionate side and has helped in the fight against threats larger than himself, even working alongside Sonic and his allies on several occasions.

And yes… He is very reminiscent of Vegeta from Dragon Ball, which is perhaps why he is so popular among video game fans. So it will be great to see him in Sonic 3.

Are you as excited for this movie as I am? Let me know in comments. The release date when we can see Shadow in action is December 20, 2024.

