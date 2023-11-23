Premiered at the Guadalajara International Film Festival, Song that burns is a documentary about the national rock band San Pacualito Rey.

After several years, the Mexican rock band San Pascualito Rey returns to a studio to record Everything brought us until today, the fourth album in their discography.

Song that burns. SPECIAL/MALACOSA CINEMA.

It is an ambitious bet and the group is convinced that they are putting together the best album in their history. Song by song, the human beings who make up this band expose their dreams and fears, falling into creative friction and stretching their bonds to the limit..

San Pascualito Rey, the creators of the “dark guapachoso” sound, have put everything on the table and have literally left their skin on the asphalt. The history of this rock group resists and endures, clinging to achieve something that seems impossible.

Song that burns

By Yulene Olaizola, Rubén Imaz and Luis Flores Rábago.

Mexico, 2023.

