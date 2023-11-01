El Hormiguero has had the pleasure of welcoming María Becerra to the set once again. The Argentine artist has returned to be with Pablo Motos to spend an unforgettable night.

On this occasion, the presenter wanted to know what the singer’s ritual is like to ward off bad energy. The guest has had no problem explaining what she does: “After a day in which I was in contact with many people, I get salty,” she said.

María has assured that she believes a lot in energies, and that she often comes home carrying a lot of weight, a headache and red eyes. Furthermore, as she has confessed, it was one of her representatives who taught her this, and she has also taken the floor to recommend it to Pablo Motos. You can not lose this!