Tension in the Quevedo family is the order of the day. In addition to Malena’s accident, the problems with Lola have turned everything upside down. Federico has many things to think about, but his head is occupied with another matter…

“It’s getting harder and harder for me to concentrate,” he confessed. After realizing that he had problems reading or remembering certain names, the Quevedos’ father did not hesitate to undergo medical tests, but he has not been able to calm his doubts despite everything. “They don’t find anything,” he told his son.

Although Román believes that what is happening to his father is the result of pressure, as the specialist has told him, Federico feels that there is something more and that, for a long time, he has not been the same.

Seeing his father so worried, Román preferred not to give him another upset, although he knows that they have a pending talk after discovering that Crespo has been threatening Lola.