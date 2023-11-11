Artificial intelligence has stayed to help us, but it can also do some much more complicated tasks, and it seems that the issue of finding a job will not be one of the favored ones.

According to Wired, an unemployed man used a artificial intelligence to send 5000 job applications with one click, but the success rate was so low, who only got 20 interviews.

And applying for a job has always been a fairly complicated process, not only for the candidate himself, but also for recruiters who receive huge amounts of applications every day.

And software engineer Julian Joseph tried searching for a job using an AI tool, submitting a bunch of applications with a single click.

To do this, he used the tool called LazyApply to send 5,000 job applications, but he only got around 20 interviews, a very low success rate and which seems to show that it is much more profitable to continue sending job applications the old way.

“The fact that this tool exists suggests that something is broken in the process,” Joseph told Wired. “I see it as taking back some of the power that has been ceded to corporations over the years.”

This is negative, not only for the candidates themselves, but for recruiters, who can be inundated with thousands of applications every day.

This will cause even the recruiters themselves have to use artificial intelligence to filter and select candidates.

So, in the end, recruiters are using AI tools to evaluate applications submitted by applicants who also use AI tools. IA to send them.