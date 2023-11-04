Sometimes we are left waiting at home to receive our order by courier, and when it arrives, it is not what we expected.

But sometimes other, more positive surprises can also come, like when Apple can send you 60 iPhone 15 Pro Max “as a gift”, although then you realize that you have to return them.

An American ordered four iPhone 15 Pro Max phones for his employees, but in addition to receiving those four phones, he also received 60 extra units and he didn’t understand anything.

The video has been shared on TikTok, and has gone viral, and as he explains, he basically wanted to buy a iPhone 15 Pro Max 1 TB for himself and 3 other 256GB iPhone 15 Pro Max for his employees.

And when the devices arrived at home, he had a big scare, because in addition to the four iPhone 15 Pro Max phones that he had bought, he also received three boxes with 20 iPhone 15 Pro Max units each.

Considering what these devices are worth, the value of the devices sent in error reaches 120,000 euros.

It is unknown whether the user has decided to keep them or not, but it seems that they will be forced to return them directly to Apple.

If you refuse to return them, Apple can always remotely render them useless so that they are worth absolutely nothing, in addition to suing the user.

The real question is knowing why Apple made this big mistake, but it is speculated that these boxes directly ended up in an Apple Store.