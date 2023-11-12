About 8 billion people live on this planet of ours. And all of us, no matter where you live, what your age is or what you do, live 24-hour days. A simple multiplication is enough to understand that this translates into that each day that we cross out on the calendar, humanity has just over 190,000 million hours. The big question, the mystery that a group of researchers led by McGill University wanted to solve, is… How do we organize that enormous amount of hours? What do we spend our time on?

Your answer is fascinating. And she leaves some valuable lessons.

Matter of organizing. It may sound like academic eccentricity, but having a precise or at least approximate idea of ​​how humanity organizes its days is more useful than it may seem. At the end of the day, perhaps each of the 8 billion people enjoys our lives independently, but – remember from McGill – we face many global challenges together.

And to address them, it is interesting to know how we organize our hours, the impact they have on the environment, what activities keep us busiest and how much time we dedicate, for example, to tasks that end up altering the environment and affecting climate change, such as fuel production. .

Objective: an overview. “We are currently struggling to come to terms with global challenges, and that requires new perspectives on the way the world works,” explains Eric Galbraith, professor of Earth System Sciences at the Canadian university and one of the authors of the research. which has been published in the journal PNAS: “If we want to sustainably address climate change and biodiversity loss, adapt to rapid technological changes, and advance global development goals, it is crucial to understand the big picture of how the human system works. global”.





Easy to say… Not so much doing it, of course. What the researchers were looking for was a global approach to the distribution of time. And that, given the differences between populations, is not an easy task. To face the challenge, the team analyzed labor and time use data collected between 2000 and 2019 – they limited the survey to that year to avoid the “COVID effect” – from more than 140 countries, which represents, according to their calculations, 87 % of the world population.

“We wanted to know what humanity’s time allocation is averaged across all people and all countries,” agrees William Fajzel, another of the McGill University researchers who participated in the study. In other words, if the world If you were an average person, what would your day be like?”

A question of data, and words. Getting hold of all the data and estimates was just part of the challenge. Another – and no less – involved finding precise categories but at the same time flexible enough to encompass the activities of all humanity. With this objective, they resorted to the MOOGAL lexicon, designed, the researchers point out, to “combine economic and non-economic data” and which applies differences based on the “motivating result” of each activity, not whether we receive remuneration in exchange for our effort.

4,000 labels. An example: “physical child care” is considered both the work done in a daycare center and that of parents at home; The same goes for “food preparation,” which is put into a single bag regardless of whether we are talking about a chef or someone preparing lunch.

McGill specifies that the technicians used 24 categories that fall into three blocks: activities aimed at “altering the outside world”; those focused on the mind and body, a wide box that includes everything from hygiene to education, religion or sports; and the organization of activities in society, covering transportation, commerce, finance, law or governance. So that the photo did not turn out to be too general, the researchers managed about 4,000 “unique actions.”





First, rest. The study shows that one of the largest categories, one of the activities to which humans spend the most time, is sleep and bed rest. The researchers assign 9.1 hours a day. This may seem like too much and far exceeds the global average of 7.5 hours that – the researchers themselves recall – has been recorded among adults with the help of portable devices, but there is an explanation. Its calculation also includes the younger population and the time spent resting in bed, even if they do not fall asleep.

The (busy) waking hours. The pattern left by the other 15 or 16 hours that we are not in bed or resting is more interesting. Three large groups stand out in it: the category of “organization” of activities in society, which accounts for 2.1 hours a day; the one dedicated to modifying the “external” world, to which 3.4 hours are allocated; and the human-centered one, the largest of all with a balance of 9.4 hours per day. To make the division clearer we have a graph.

That last category, 9.4 hours, includes a considerable range of dedications ranging from appearance care to cleanliness or health. Among them, the subcategory to which we dedicate the most time (4.6 hours) is “passive, interactive and social activity”, which includes reading, looking at screens, playing, socializing or walking. The second category to which we devote the most time is made up of all those activities motivated by external results, which seek to alter the world in which we live. The range is again broad and covers, for example, the extraction of materials and energy, food production or construction.

Going down to detail. One of the advantages of the study is that it allows us to go beyond these large categories, sometimes too generic, and go down into detail. So we can find out, for example, that the six hours a day that we are not in bed, resting or dedicated to human-centered activities, we usually distribute them fairly equitably between certain tasks: growing and collecting food, cooking, traveling or “assignable tasks.” , such as commerce or finance.

“Waste management only takes up one minute of the world’s day, in clear contrast to the 45 minutes dedicated to organizing and maintaining our homes,” explains McGill University. “The entire construction of infrastructure and buildings is carried out in about 15 minutes.” . It is not the only surprising fact. His study reveals that the time dedicated to meals, daily trips, hygiene and personal hygiene “does not change systematically with the material wealth of a population”, as it does with the cultivation and collection of food. In low-income countries it takes up more than 60 minutes; In high-income countries it does not even reach five.

A couple of hours for the economy. The study includes both economic and non-economic activities, so part of the time assigned to the different categories corresponds to people who are performing their role as chef, doctor, nurse, farmer… That has not prevented the McGill University team from estimate how much time we spend in the global economy. And his conclusion is surprising: approximately 2.6 hours a day. Perhaps the data is even more jarring than the dream, but it also has a reason.

The key is once again in the average, the statistics and the global approach that a study of this caliber requires, which covers all types of subjects, regardless of their situation or age. “While the total of 2.6 hours may seem small, for the two-thirds of the world’s working-age population — ages 15 to 64 — who make up the workforce, that equates to a workweek of approximately 40 hours,” clarifies the Canadian university.

11% of the day to work. “Economic activities are defined here as those within the scope of what the ILO considers ’employment’, including paid or gainful work, as well as the production of non-market goods within households. These economic activities account for ≈2, 6 h (158 min), approximately 11% of the global human day, or one-sixth of the waking hours during the average life – the report adds – Although it may not seem like much, it is equivalent to a 41-hour work week between world active population, which is around 66% of the working-age population, between 15 and 64 years old.

From the theory… To conclusions with practical applications. As Galbraith claims, research offers a valuable tool to better understand humanity and address global challenges. One of the most interesting conclusions was recently presented by Scientific American, which points out that each average human spends five minutes a day in activities that directly alter the environment and climate change, such as energy extraction or waste treatment. It’s not too long. And that leaves an optimistic reading.

“We have to move away from fossil energy and towards more renewable energy,” reflects Galbraith, “if it turned out that the changes we want to make required huge allocations of time to activities we don’t do now, it would be impossible. But we can tackle it in just a couple of minutes up to date”.

Images: William Fajzel et al. PNAS

