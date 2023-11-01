Cooling is one of the most important aspects of our PC. Whether it is a modest computer for everyday tasks or a powerful one for gaming, it is essential to maintain the temperature under control. Now, we have a wide variety of proposals to achieve this, we would say one for almost necessity and budget.

There are those who opt for liquid cooling systems and those who rely on fans to guarantee optimal air flow. The second option, however, does not mean that the more fans we install in our computer, the better we control the temperature, although a Reddit user has done the test with his computer.

More than 20 fans in a gaming computer

Gaming equipment, as we know, usually has components that dissipate a high amount of energy in the form of heat. So if we want maximize useful life Of these how to achieve maximum performance in games, it is essential that we do not neglect the cooling section. FireNinja743 knows this very well.

The Reddit user has a total of 22 fans on his gaming PC. As our colleagues at 3D Games report, it added more than a dozen fans to those already included in certain components. The result, although functional, caught the attention of the community, which did not hesitate to send some observations about its creation.





FireNinja743’s computer

“I think the fans on your power supply are backwards,” one user commented on the post. Others were concerned about the large number of cables inside the box Corsair 500D Airflow from FireNinja74, so they recommended removing some fans or using shorter cables.

Although the fans have the function of cooling the computer, the accumulation of cables could end up being counterproductive. That is, preventing adequate air flow. Anyway, that is not the only negative aspect of the Reddit user’s setup. The other, as you might imagine, is noise.

“At night you can hear the metal creaking, swelling and twisting, like a sinking submarine about to implode,” the user acknowledges. worried about your computer. Given this, some users have recommended an easy solution: close the box and forget about the issue, although it may not be the most recommended alternative.

Images: FireNinja74

