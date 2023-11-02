Shopping online has become part of our daily lives. Visit a website, search for what we want, add it to the cart, pay and wait for it to arrive at the door of our house. This alternative is usually much more convenient than having to spend time traveling to a physical store to make the same purchase.

But purchasing something online is not perfect. We do not have the possibility to see the product directly and sometimes something can go wrong. The case of the man who bought a high-end processor and received an empty box is one of the many cases of these characteristics. But you can also end up receiving extra products.

When Amazon delivers an order much larger than what you ordered

Our JV colleagues in France say that someone ordered a kit of two RAM memories on Amazon and ended up receiving a box with dozens of modules. The news comes from Reddit, where users often share these types of experiences to receive an opinion on the matter. Now, the man’s reaction is the most interesting.

The user PopsMCG says that the purchase was intended for a store of which he is a part. They were only looking for two 32 GB DDR4 modules. Finally, the purchase was for the aforementioned Patriot brand kit. Upon opening the box, however, there was much more than expected. As we can see in the images, there were a total of fifty memories.





The box that the PopsMCG user received

So this person had paid around $30 for an order that far exceeded his investment. Certainly it was a mistake. The man’s reaction was to act honestly. He soon contacted Amazon to arrange the return of all the surplus modules that had arrived with his order.

There is no doubt that this is the correct way to act in this situation, although some users suggested in the Reddit thread that he keep all the products. We don’t know how this story continued, although PopsMCG noted that it wouldn’t mind keeping all the memories if the seller allowed it.

Images: PopsMCG | RoseBox Rose Box

