It is no secret that our daily lives depend, to a greater or lesser extent, on a wide variety of technologies interconnected that operate in fabulous synchronicity. When we make a payment in a business with a credit card, for example, the data travels to a server with information about the bank in question to approve or reject it.

However, these systems can also present problems. If not, let DBS and Citibank tell you, two Singapore banks that suffered the consequences of an unexpected failure and failed to respond in time to prevent a large number of clients from being affected. It all would have started with an incorrect setup in a local data center. Let’s see.

When servers stop working

According to a parliamentary session in which what happened was addressed, the episode occurred on October 14 due to a problem in the refrigeration system of a data center provided by a provider external to the aforementioned banking entities. The temperature rose to such a level that the servers automatically shut down to prevent damage.

The cause of the infrastructure overheating, according to data from Business Times, was the sending of an incorrect parameter during a routine update. EQUINIX, the firm that owns the data centers, said that an employee of a contractor had mistakenly closed valves belonging to the water tanks of the temperature control system.





Despite quickly identifying the problem, the affected servers initially did not come back online until some time after the episode. Added to this unfavorable scenario was that both DBS y Citibank They encountered additional problems properly implementing their incident recovery plans required by local regulatory bodies.

Both DBS and Citibank encountered connectivity issues. The recovery of the systems was so slow that all payment systems were fully functional again in the early hours of October 15, one day later. The consequence? 810,000 failed attempts to access banking platforms and 2.5 million uncompleted transactions.

The Government has held banks responsible for not complying with the guidelines to guarantee the operation of payment systems that are considered critical. As if this were not enough, they have warned that they could impose a fine on the entities. Despite the fact that they assure that the country’s banking system is “generally solid” and have recommended clients not to depend on a single payment system.

