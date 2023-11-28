Cloud storage services allow us to access the files we entrust to them from anywhere with an Internet connection. This is a huge advantage in terms of flexibility. They even provide us with additional security in case we work with local files and, for some reason, lose access to our computer.

Despite what was mentioned above, it never hurts to have an additional backup scheme to avoid any type of unpleasant surprise, no matter how remote it may be. An example of this is what some Google Drive users are apparently experiencing right now, who have lost months of files synchronized with the service.

When files that should be there are not

The aforementioned scenario has come to light through the Google support forums, where several people claim that They have lost a huge amount of files. One of those affected says that his Google Drive folder is as it was in May of this year, that is, with more than half a year of documents that have disappeared.

Many users have commented on the thread of the supposed problem and have even developed some hypotheses about what happened, but the truth is that the origin of the apparent problem is unknown. The Google Drive team, however, has been quick to ensure that they are investigating the situation which, according to them, “affects a limited subset of Drive users.”





The company has promised to provide details as the investigation progresses, which should give us more clarity in this regard. Meanwhile, they have left a series of recommendations for those affected who use Google Drive in desktop computers. First of all, they call not to click on “Disconnect account”.

Secondly, they ask not to delete the application data folder. It, if you want to identify it, is located in different locations depending on the operating system, although in all cases it is called “DriveFS”.

En Windows: %USERPROFILE%\AppData\Local\Google\DriveFS.

En macOS: /Library/Application Support/Google/DriveFS.

Finally, they recommend backing up the data associated with Google Drive to another location on your hard drive.

As we say, cloud storage services are very useful, but they are not perfect. In iCloud Drive, for example, there are scenarios where the way to manage the file conflicts of the service together with certain user dynamics can end up causing problems. Our colleague Javier Lacort tells it in an episode of Loop Infinito titled “Risk in iCloud”.

Nor should we forget that what is “in the cloud” remains stored on hard drives that are part of the data centers of the service in question. And although these systems are usually geographically distributed and have failure protection schemes, they are not immune to certain threats.

In 2021, for example, a cloud computing service provider called OVH, used by the European Space Agency and the French governmentsuffered a fire that compromised its infrastructure and limited the availability of its customers’ data.

