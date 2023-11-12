The platform flatly denies this.

Roblox is a platform where anyone can create their own video game and offer it to other users of the platform.

The case of Roblox in our industry is quite particular. More than being a game as such, we are talking about a complete experience, in which we can find multiple video games within, many of them developed by the team behind Roblox itself, but also many others that come to us thanks to its community. This has many benefits, both for the user who creates the game itself and for the person who enjoys it, and that is that we could be talking about the quarry of video game development.

Even so, not everything is as pleasant as it seems, and although in many cases we find something like minimalist copies of some of the best games in history, we must also take into account that in Roblox people of all kinds develop , with their own interests and ideals, the latter many times they can clash with community normscausing their games to be removed.

In this case we have to be somewhat cautious, because everything comes from the following X/Twitter publication, in which a user reported that Roblox had removed a game that was simply a peace march through Palestine. This caused a lot of indignation among users, but soon the company responsible for Roblox came out to say, through a statement offered by Kotaku, that this game was still available on its platform, something that is really true.

Beyond this, it is true that a user also managed to raise controversy because was warned by using the phrase “FREE PALESTINE”, which means “Free Palestine.” According to the message, this violated community standards in the same sense as using political proclamations, which greatly angered users. Later the same company responsible for the platform came out to clarify that that particular phrase did not violate their community standards in any wayso that message must have been an error.

The outrage is palpable

As we have seen, the situation is really turbulent, and many people attacked Roblox for having basically banned all signs of support for the Palestinian people. We do not know if this has simply happened, but those responsible themselves have decided to back down due to the commotion, and then deny the major incident, or if it has not really happened at any time and It has been a chain of errors.

