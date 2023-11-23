The world of video games is incredibly extensive and varied. In fact, in its immense catalog for decades, we can take a look at some open world games without combat They are the best in their style.

In this special entry for the Nintendo community We will list in a brief list some titles of open world which today are still very good and arouse great interest in part of the gaming community. Go for it!

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Minecraft in creative

Need For Speed Unbound

The Talos Principle

Outer Wilds

The Witness

Forza Horizon 5

Rime

The Sims 4

Everybody’s Gone To The Rapture

Journey

Microsoft Flight Simulator

These are just some examples of interesting titles that we can find in this style today. As always, you are more than welcome to take a look at the list and add your personal title or game that you think would fit in this section.

As always at Ruetir.com we try to listen to you, so make you participate in such a list It is something very special. So many decades of video games go a long way.

Via