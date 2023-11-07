After learning that Nickmercs is betting because it is a part of his new contract, the also famous xQc admits that “everyone knows I get paid” to bet live and says he has never lied about it before.

Kick continues as a rival to Twitch backed by the co-founders of the platform bets Stake, but there is already streamers like Nickmercs and xQc that support to bet in streaming because it is part of your contract.

The platform has spent a lot of money on signings, such as the Canadian’s 100 million in June and the recent co-owner of FaZe Clan and popular Call of Duty streamer Nick “Nickmercs” Kolcheff for a large sum.

On his first Kick live stream he said: “The first question they asked me is, ‘Nick, are you going to make live bets? We’re sure to do that. It’s part of your contract, you know?'”

He Head of Kick Partnerships denied the betting clause, but Jake Lucky clarified These were very precise definitions: Nickmercs has a contract with Stake and another with Kick.

As clarified by PC Gamer, Nickmercs confirmed suspicions that Stake inflates streamers with money to promote bets on Kick. And now Félix “xQc” Lengyel has also confirmed the same truism.

Ignoring his confessed gambling addiction, he admits that he also gets paid. Responding live he said: “Man, I haven’t lied once about it, what’s wrong with this guy: everyone knows I do it.”

The aforementioned medium comments that he got angry with Nickmercs and this raised the question, but since he has a reputation for losing his temper and it has happened to him before, he ended up admitting it.

“Making fun that I’m an addict as if it were a joke,” said xQc. “Memes flying around the internet, public opinion laughing at me. The moment it reflects on them, now is when they have victims and cry wolf.

(…) Control your life before fixing mine. I apologized because people made me believe there was a problem. I was wrong, there is no problem. “Sorry to apologize.”

The Kick logo changes depending on the character that appears

But does xQc turn off little by little? Most streamers admit to spending many hours on screen and depending on their mood, one Lengyel is seen differently than another.

Earlier this year and while talking about it with Pokimane, he said: “(It’s) an illness. I’m sick. But I can allow myself to be sick. I’m lucky”; a little frivolous, perhaps.

Now what Some Kick signings confirm that they are obliged to place bets on their streamingswill it change tonality towards Rival platform of Twitch and Amazon?