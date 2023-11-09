We give you the solution to all the missions for week 2 of Fortnite Origins, so you don’t have too much fun and get all the experience points quickly.

In Fortnite Origins we also have the relevant weekly missions that we must complete to earn a lot of experience points.

The truth is that the weekly missions of Fornite Origins are quite basic, but we are still going to help you overcome them as quickly as possible, so that you can focus on other things.

Among the most notable missions of week 2 of Fortnite Origins These include traveling a certain distance in vehicles, collecting weapons of a particular rarity, or eliminating opponents with these specific weapons, among others.

So we will help you find the solution to the missions of week 2 of Fortnite Originsso you can get a lot of experience points and continue advancing in this short season.

Solution to the Fortnite Origins week 2 missions: travel a certain distance in vehicles or collect these specific weapons

We offer you the solution to the missions for week 2 of Fortnite Origins:

Deal damage to opponents with SMGs (1000)

We must inflict a total of 1000 points of damage to opponents, but using submachine guns, and any class will do.

If we pass it we will take no less than 25,000 experience points.

Travel a certain distance in vehicles (2000)

You have to travel 2000 m on board any vehicle, including the flying board.

When you find it, you can go around the island until you complete the 2000 m distance and with that you will get another 25,000 experience points.

Recover health or gain shield with food (100)

We must recover a total of 100 health or shield points with food.

You will be able to find food in food stores, also in restaurants or in home kitchens and obviously inside the food boxes that you find in places like Ciudad Comercio.

We can also go to the relevant mushrooms that are in Alameda Aullante to consume them and obtain shield.

By passing it we will get 25,000 experience points.

Collect weapons of rare or higher rarity (15)

You have to collect a total of 15 weapons, but they have to be of rare rarities which are blue, epic which are purple or legendary which are orange.

By completing the challenge we will get 25,000 experience points.

Eliminates opponents (25)

You have to eliminate 25 opponents over several games, and with this you will earn 50,000 experience points.

Thank the bus driver (5)

You have to thank the bus driver five times in different games.

As you well know, you can thank the bus driver by pressing the gesture button while you are inside the bus and before getting off.

By achieving it on all five occasions we will get 50,000 experience points.