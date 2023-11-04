Solo Leveling is the next project in the world of anime on which millions of eyes are focused. And Chu-Gong’s popular manhwa work has had an incredible entourage and community of fans for a couple of years. And now with the soon arrival of its official animation, everyone is looking for constant information about the project.

A project you have decided on take over A-1 Picturesthe animation studio that has grown the most in recent years thanks to projects such as NieR Automata (adaptation of Yoko Taro’s game), and which was founded in 2005, so it has almost 2 decades of experience in this field.

Also A-1 Pictures has developed the following adaptations and projects to date including Solo Leveling:

Sword Art Online Shigatsu wa Kimi no Uso Boku dake ga Inai Machi Nanatsu no Taizai Ao no Exorcist Fairy Tail Kaguya-sama

And many more projects that you can take a look at from this official link. For all those Solo Leveling fans who are thinking if the project is in good hands, convey to you a feeling of tranquility and security that A-1 Pictures will carry out one of the best adaptations in anime history. There are many hopes and expectations put in this project.

“Sung Jinwoo is an E-rank hunter and the protagonist of this work. Considered the lowest level within the Hunter Association. Therefore he is known as “The weakest hunter”. Day after day he puts his life in danger and embarks on missions of the lowest rank in order to cover the expenses of his sick mother. A story of drama, improvement and constant action that will involve you in each episode.”

Editorial Source