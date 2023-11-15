Sole 24 Ore, the balance of the first nine months

Il Sun 24 Hours archive i first nine months of 2023 with a Net income positive by 5 million euros (adjusted net result positive by 1.2 million), an improvement of 4.2 million euros compared to 0.9 million in September 2022. I revenues consolidated amounts to 148.9 million euros, compared to 149.9 million euros in the same period of 2022, recording a slight decline (-0.7%), due to the combined effect of the lower advertising revenues (-3,9%) ed editorials (-1.2%), largely offset by the growth in other revenues (+13.9%).

The gross operating margin (Ebitda) for the first nine months of 2023 is positive for 18.9 million euros, an increase of 1.8 million euros (+10.7%) compared to the positive Ebitda for 17.1 million euro of September 2022. The impact of Ebitda on the revenues from 11.4% in September 2022 to 12.7% in September 2023. The change in Ebitda is mainly attributable to higher operating income of 0.8 million euros with overall costs decreasing by 2.1 million euros.

Net of non-recurring income, theEbitda it is positive for 16.2 million euros, up by 1.7 million euros compared to the positive value of 14.5 million euros in the same period of 2022, with a percentage impact on revenues growing from 9.7% at 10.9%. The operating result (Ebit) of the first nine months of 2023 is positive for 8.8 million euros, an increase of 4.0 million euros (+82.8%) compared to the positive Ebit of 4.8 million euros in 2022. Net of income non-recurring, theEbit it is positive for 5 million euros, an improvement of 2.7 million euros (+119.3%) compared to the positive value of 2.3 million euros in 2022.

The pre-tax result is positive for 5.6 million euros and compares with a positive result for 2.0 million euros at 30 September 2022, after net financial charges of 3.3 million euros (-2.9 million euros in 2022). The net result is positive for 5 million euros, an improvement of 4.2 million euros compared to the positive result of 0.9 million euros in the first nine months of 2022.

Net of non-recurring income, the net result is positive for 1.2 million euros, an improvement of 2.9 million euros compared to the negative result of 1.7 million euros in the same period of 2022. The net financial position at 30 September 2023, negative for 25.6 million euros, improving by 18.2 million euros compared to the value at 31 December 2022, which was negative for 43.8 million euros.

Subscribe to the newsletter