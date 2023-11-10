Società Prodotti Antibiotici is strengthened by acquiring Sophos Biotech

SPA- Società Prodotti Antibiotici, a historic Italian pharmaceutical company founded in 1947, announces the acquisition of Sophos Biotech, an Italian company that develops and markets innovative therapies in the oncology field. The acquisition of Sophos Biotech will lead to integration at a managerial level and will strengthen the Scientific Information network throughout the national territory.





“In a market where acquisitions are often driven by financial logic, this industrial acquisition is aimed at creating value in the long term. I am particularly proud of this operation – stated Stefano Lombardi – CEO of SPA Società Prodotti Antibiotici. It was a strongly desired acquisition because the rapid growth of Sophos, achieved thanks to the vision of the three Founding Partners, represents a success story in our market. This operation marks a change of pace in the growth rate of our company, giving it access to an important therapeutic area such as oncology and increasing our ability to launch and develop new SPA products.





Sophos Biotech is a point of reference company for scientific information and professional consultancy for oncology specialists: it provides doctors with quality products and services to help improve the quality of life of their patients and promote increasingly correct use of the best therapeutic options available today. The company’s commitment to the oncology sector is reflected in a product portfolio that includes 4 drugs for breast oncology and a medical device for an adjuvant treatment to chemotherapy/radiological treatments.

Sophos Biotech becomes part of the SPA Group, joining SPA Farma Ibérica SLU, in Spain and Prospa Labòratorios Farmaceuticos SA in Portugal.

SPA’s activities in Italy are structured into three divisions:

– SPA Farma, deals with the promotion among the medical profession and the marketing in Italy and abroad of Ethical Medicines, OTC Medicines, SOP Medicines, Medical Devices and Nutraceuticals with consolidated brands appreciated by healthcare professionals and patients.

– BIOSPA: is focused on the development and production of raw materials and reagents for in vitro diagnostics at the company laboratory, as well as the import and distribution of diagnostic kits and medical devices.

– RARE DISEASES, which deals with the research, development, registration and marketing of therapies for rare diseases. As part of the corporate renewal project aimed at taking care of the patient, today SPA is also committed to this area, with the aim of examining, in Europe and around the world, the best opportunities to increase the presence and support of the company towards patients with rare diseases, to improve their quality of life in the present and in the future.