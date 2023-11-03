Adriano has an indissoluble bond with Inter and he demonstrates it again today on social media: here is the Emperor’s latest post

The bond between Adriano and Inter is stronger than ever. The former Brazilian striker remained very attached, even emotionally, to the Nerazzurri club and demonstrates this even now at the end of his career.

On Instagram, for example, Adriano shared a photo of himself wearing the Nerazzurri shirt: “My beloved team, always in my heart”. There were many comments of esteem and affection from the Nerazzurri fans.