Who more and who less, everyone cleans the screen of their mobile phone on some occasion. And of all the recommendations that exist in this regard, using alcohol is usually one of the most common. But be careful, because that same advice can sometimes be counterproductive, to the point that You could be damaging your mobile phone screen without knowing it.

In this article we are going to talk to you about a series of recommendations so that your device stays clean, without endangering its integrity.

Use alcohol to clean the mobile screen, yes or no?

According to the opinion of many experts, isopropyl alcohol is usually a good product for cleaning the mobile phone screen. And in reality, it is like that. But with nuances, and important nuances.

For a start, There are two different types of isopropyl alcohols. Depending on their concentration, some of them can be excessively aggressive.. That is to say, not just anyone will do and it is something that should be taken into account.

To clean the screens of mobile phones (as well as other similar devices) it is preferable that you use isopropyl alcohol with a 70% solution, never more than that measure.

It must be taken into account that, despite everything, this product is chemical, and any chemical product can be harmful if abused. In the long run, Cleaning your mobile phone screen with alcohol can cause problems, such as reducing the responsiveness of the screen tactile.

Have you ever heard that saying that you are going to wear something out from cleaning it so much? Well, in this case it is true. Modern mobile phones have screens made up of different layers, and overusing cleaning with alcohol can end up damaging some of them. Sometimes even losing brightness and worsening visibility.

How to properly clean your mobile phone screen with alcohol

As much as it is said that a mobile phone is a magnet for bacteria, Specialists recommend cleaning the screen occasionally, not constantly. Even more so if alcohol or a product containing it is used to do it (even if it is isopropyl alcohol).

Quantities, of course, also matter. In these cases It is enough to moisten a soft cloth with a few drops of alcohol to clean your mobile screen. If you use too much alcohol or a product with a high concentration of it, you can not only damage it, but also cause the liquid to reach the internal part of the device and cause even worse damage.

In relation to the latter, it is also advisable that when cleaning the phone screen, no matter how little alcohol is used, turn off the device first. And it should also be unplugged, if charging. This reduces the risk of some type of short circuit if the alcohol leaks in any way.

In short, it is clear that virtue is usually found in the middle. It is okay to use alcohol to clean the screen of your mobile phone, but always in the right amount, and only when the screen is really dirty. Otherwise, after a while, the remedy may be worse than the disease.