Can you see the hours of play you have spent on a Nintendo Switch title without having to wait? Yes, thanks to this method.

Surely more than once you have wanted to see How many hours have you spent playing that Nintendo Switch game? that you just bought, but it is impossible for you. The console requires you wait 10 days so you can see the hours of play you have spent with a title. Luckily, it doesn’t have to be that way anymore, because there is a trick, a method, or rather a toolthat allows you see the hours you have in every game on your Switch easily and without waiting.

The key is on the website Exophase. This portal, designed to make player banners and collect game histories, is capable of telling you precisely how many hours and minutes you have spent playing any of your Nintendo Switch games, without having to wait for anything. Even if you just started your game today, you will be able to see how many hours you have played thanks to its tools. Of course, first requires a series of steps to configure it so that you can access this information whenever you want.

Do you want to see how it’s done? We are going to explain it to you right here.

How to activate your user profile in Exophase

It is important to emphasize that this website only collects the hours of the last 20 games played with your user account on Nintendo Switch. Although it has that limitation, it compiles with surprising precision both the hours and minutes that you accumulate in each of those titles and, in addition, it does not require having to wait the usual 10 days that are required on Switch.

If you like create your profile on Exophase to see your gaming hours on Switchthese are the steps you have to follow:

Go to the Exophase website.

Create a user account through the registration section. Validate it with the email they will send you. When you have it, log in (it should do it automatically). Access your profile settings by clicking on your username above and then on “Edit Details”. Go to the section “Service Details” and go down until you find the Nintendo field. Enter there the Friend Code you have in your Switch user account. That’s it!

Why don’t my games and the hours I’ve played appear?

It is possible that, when you register and sign up, The list of your Nintendo Switch games and hours of play does not appear each. This may be due to the privacy settings that you have configured in the console. To make sure you can see the information correctly, you must follow these steps on your Switch and on your mobile or PC.

Steps on Nintendo Switch

Access your user page by clicking on the corresponding avatar above in the Switch main menu. Go to section “User Settings” what’s underneath at all. Go into “Used program history settings”which is within the section “Profile settings”. Now in “Who can see your history?”make sure the option is enabled “All users”. If it’s not there, activate it.

Steps on your PC or mobile

Go to the Exophase website and log in if you have not done so before. Click on your user profile and enter “Edit Details”. Go to section “Tools” and press the button “Run Manual Sync”. Wait a few seconds and now access your profile by clicking on “My Profile” in the drop-down menu of your user profile. You will now be able to see the hours of play you have spent on the last 20 titles played on your Switch.

If you have followed all these steps, you will now be able to see the starting times of each game on your Nintendo Switch. If one day you release one and want to see How many hours have you put into that marathon that has gotten out of hand?, just do the manual synchronization that we have indicated in this last section so that it records the most recent information and tells you so. You have it right now!