Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is shaping up to be one of the most controversial titles of the first half of 2024. While fans express their skepticism, they will soon have the opportunity to play this limited-time offering for free through a closed test.

The video game based on the characters of DC Comics drew attention upon its announcement in 2020, but much of the hype died down when Rocksteady and Warner Bros. Games confirmed that it is a game as a service with a Battle Pass y microtransactions.

Amid the controversy, some lucky players will have the opportunity to try this proposal before the official launch. This will be possible thanks to a Closed Alpha which will take place very soon.

How to play Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League for free through the Closed Alpha?

Warner Bros. Games opened registration to take part in this special test session, which aims to evaluate the online infrastructure and cooperative video game technology.

The Alpha will present a “smaller, more specific section” of the campaign. In the announcement it was emphasized that this segment is not representative of the final version, that is, that the content and some elements could be different in the official launch in early 2024.

Will players’ opinions change when they try the Suicide Squad game?

For a chance to jump in and play Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League ahead of its release, interested players must register on the game’s official website. The test will be available at Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 y PC, and the only requirement is to have a Warner Bros. Games account. Signing up does not guarantee access.

Those selected must sign a confidentiality agreementwhich means that they will be prohibited from sharing their opinions, as well as uploading images and videos to the internet.

The closed test session for the Rocksteady video game will take place on November 30 to December 5.

With any luck, the Closed Alpha will reassure players. Meanwhile, controversy arose around Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. Some fans criticized the integration of game-as-a-service elements, while a section of the community attacked the title for an LGBTQ+ flag seen in an official trailer.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is Rocksteady’s first game in almost 10 years

But tell us, do you plan to register? Let us read you in the comments.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will arrive on Xbox Series X|S, PC and PlayStation 5 on February 2, 2024. You can read more about it by clicking here.

