The center forward remains a puzzle, we had to brush up on Jorginho as director. We are focusing on Spalletti and goal-scoring midfielders. And about the art of making do, which we invented

“We walk alongside fear”, Luciano Spalletti explained yesterday in Coverciano. Real. We are friends now, we have been walking together for 6 years. Six years yesterday, right, right: 13 November 2017, Italy-Sweden 0-0. Goodbye World Cup 2018. The first Apocalypse. Then came the fear of losing the 2022 World Cup too. Palermo, 24 March 2022: Italy-Macedonia 0-1. The second Apocalypse. Since yesterday the Azzurri have been working to avoid the third, with the fear of not being able to defend the European title in Germany. Here we are. For Spalletti, pulled off the tractor in Certaldo and taken to Coverciano, after Roberto Mancini’s mid-August escape to Arabia, the days of judgment have arrived: Macedonia in Rome on Friday, Ukraine in Leverkusen on Monday. The flight plan includes: win the first and not lose the second. But Spalletti is right to order his boys to look at their finger and not at the moon, that is, to concentrate only on Macedonia, as we didn’t do in ’22: we already had our heads in Portugal, for the second play-off, but we never got there arrived, mowed down by Trajkovski.