Never underestimate the cold. Each year at least 7% of all deaths can be attributed to rapidly falling temperatures. To understand what happens to our body and how to defend ourselves, advice comes from the Italian Society of Internal Medicine (Simi), which explains who is most at risk, such as the elderly and the frail. “The cold can cause severe stress to our body and increase the heart rate, a problem for those suffering from cardiovascular problems, the air becomes drier and those with asthma, fibrosis, or lung diseases have difficulties”, he explains Giorgio Sesti, president of Simi, spoke to Adnkronos Salute. According to the latest forecasts, the next few days we will go from cold and snow to the plains, to heat and then back to frost and white flakes.

First, pay attention to your heart. “One of the worst threats of the ‘general winter’ is that posed to the cardiovascular system – recalls Sesti – with an increased incidence of heart attacks, strokes and a worsening of peripheral arterial diseases (or PAD, those affecting the arteries of the lower limbs )”. It is above all people with cardiovascular diseases who are most exposed to this risk, which affects the way in which the body reacts to the cold. “To avoid dispersing heat – continues Sesti – the peripheral vessels ‘contract’ (vasoconstriction), but this in turn causes a reduced flow of blood to the periphery (with the cold the symptoms of claudication worsen, very strong cramp-like pains in the thigh or in the calf, which appear in those suffering from Pad) and an increase in blood pressure. This is why it is often necessary in winter to adjust the dosages of antihypertensive therapy upwards or to combine other drugs to keep blood pressure values ​​under control” .

Rising blood pressure and the cold also lead to urinating more, thus exposing you to the risk of dehydration, which may seem strange in winter, but it happens. “It is necessary to ensure a good intake of liquids – recalls Sesti – But absolutely not alcohol. The idea that alcohol ‘warms you up’ is a misleading sensation; in reality, by producing peripheral vasodilation, alcohol promotes the dispersion of heat. All the more reason – he recommends – to avoid the consumption of alcoholic beverages, which never have beneficial effects”.

Protect your nose and mouth for the good of your bronchi and lungs. The respiratory system is also affected by the drop in temperatures. “In this season – states Sesti – we are witnessing an exacerbation of chronic respiratory diseases such as obstructive bronchitis and asthma because the passage of cold air along the airways causes irritation and, consequently, cough, increase in catarrhal secretions and a difficult and labored breathing (dyspnoea). For this reason it is important to avoid leaving the house in the coldest hours, protect your nose and mouth well with a scarf (and a mask, especially when getting on crowded public transport) to heat the air that we inhale; you will also need to evaluate with your doctor whether it is appropriate to add a ‘puff’ of bronchodilator/anti-inflammatory to your therapy. Those who suffer from asthma should always have an inhaler with them for an emergency ‘puff’.”

Even people with long Covid “must pay particular attention in case of cold and bad weather, because according to a review recently published in the ‘BMJ’, their lung function can remain compromised for a variable time after Covid infection and this – underlines the expert – it exposes them to a greater risk of respiratory infections. If it is necessary to go out, in addition to protecting themselves well from the cold, these people should wear an Ffp2 mask, especially in crowded and poorly ventilated environments”.

The Achilles heel of the joints. Cold and humidity are not good for bones and joints, as all those who suffer from inflammatory rheumatic diseases or arthrosis know well. “It is therefore necessary to cover yourself adequately to keep the body warm – advises Sesti – wear gloves and waterproof jackets if you leave the house; those who suffer from Raynaud’s phenomenon (an important peripheral vasoconstriction especially affecting the fingers of the hands which turn white , then purple and red with a lot of pain) must be particularly careful about sudden changes in temperature, protecting their hands well from the cold and avoiding placing them on the radiator or in hot water once they return home; smoking must be absolutely eliminated, which can aggravate the phenomenon”.

According to the president of Simi, “even if forced indoors by bad weather, one must avoid staying still for too long, frequently getting up from the armchair or sofa and doing a bit of home gymnastics, even with the aid of weights from a kilo, experts recommend. Also be careful not to exaggerate with calories at the table, because every extra kilo will weigh on the joints. It is important to fill up on vitamin D and calcium, especially if you don’t leave the house and don’t expose yourself at the light of the Sun”.

Finally, how to deal with physical activity and cold. Runners in good health can continue to run even in low temperatures, taking care to dress appropriately, paying attention to humidity and sweat which must not remain in contact with the body, as well as the cold, and to hydrate adequately . “People with known cardiovascular problems or those at risk such as hypertensives, diabetics, overweight people – warns Sesti – must instead be very careful not to make excessive efforts outdoors if the temperatures are cold. In this season, walks are good during hot hours and on sunny days, but for everything else, physical exercise should be done indoors: in the gym, in the swimming pool or at home. Remember to dress very well even when you take the dog out, especially in the early morning and on evening. Finally, great attention is also paid to physical activity ‘induced’ by bad weather: shoveling snow can be decidedly dangerous for the heart, as can changing a flat tire in freezing temperatures.”