A marketing king like Snoop Dog knows how to generate conversation right before launching a new product on the market.

There are celebrities who always have something associated with their public image: Arnold Schwarzenegger has the cigars, Dave Filoni has his hat and Spike Lee the ability to be detected in a crowd because of their flashy outfits. Another who has always had his image associated with something is the rapper Snoop Dog, who has made marijuana a symbol in his career.

But last week, Snoop Dog unexpectedly took to Twitter (X) to announce to his millions of fans that he was quitting smoking.

The best current tablets by price range

If you are thinking of buying a tablet to enjoy multimedia content or work away from a desktop computer or laptop, in this list you will find the best tablets of 2020 by price range.

Check the list

“After much consideration and discussion with my family, I have decided to quit smoking. Please respect my privacy at this time.”

Immediately, the rapper’s publication started a long conversation on Twitter among his followers: some talking about the correctness of the decision, while others soon began to smell the toast.

Snopp Dog is still a master of marketing

The hare jumped yesterday, when Snoop Dog returned to the platform to launch a promotional video where, from the outset, he seemed to maintain that “quit smoking” message. However, it was a play on “smoke”, which in English means “to smoke”, but also “smoke”.

It was then that the rapper unveiled the product that made him “quit smoking”, a portable smokeless stove from the company Solo Stove, which will launch a line of products in collaboration with Snoop Dog.

“I’ve quit smoking. I know what you’re thinking…’Snoop! Smoke is all your thing! But I’ve quit: no more coughing and no more smelly, sticky, disgusting clothes. I’ll run out smoke thanks to the Solo Stove portable stove.

After generating debate about his decision all weekend, Snoop Dog pulled the plug on his Snoop Dogg x Solo Stove collaboration.

It is a play on words that, in other circumstances, would have been a regular advertisement, but by including a celebrity, it would have been an actor or actress or, in this case, a rapper like Snoop Dog, it has generated a tremendous appeal effect.