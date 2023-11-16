The popular rapper Snoop Dogg announced this Thursday morning that he will stop smoking after talking with his family. On platform X (formerly Twitter) the American artist shared a short text about the decision he made. ““After much consideration and discussion with my family, I have decided to quit smoking.”can be read in the message.

In addition, he asked his fans to respect his privacy. “Please respect my privacy at this time”.

Given this, social media users showed their appreciation and expressions of support for the singer. “Health above anything else. Snoop setting a great example for everyone”, “Congratulations, brother, the end of an era”, “We respect that Snoop, health comes first”, are some comments from Internet users .

It should be noted that, although the rapper did not specify what substance he will stop consuming, the same fans considered that it is marijuana, a herb that has accompanied the artist throughout his career. According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA)there is solid data from animal research and a growing number of human studies indicating that Exposure to cannabis during development can cause long-term adverse effects on the brain, or even permanent changes.

He also explained: “Imaging studies of the impact of marijuana on the brain structure of humans show dissimilar results.”

“Some of these suggest that habitual marijuana use in adolescence is associated with alterations in connectivity and a reduced volume of certain specific brain regions involved in a wide variety of executive functions, such as memory, learning and impulse control, compared to people who do not use the drug,” he added.

The iconic artist will be able to get rid of the herb with which he has been associated since his beginnings in the artistic world for health reasons.

