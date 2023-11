The Zwolle resident who was shot in mid-September at a coffee shop on the Van Karnebeekstraat in his hometown, stood threateningly on the suspect’s doorstep a week and a half before the shooting. That’s what the Public Prosecution Service says. The victim would have had to collect 18,000 euros in debt from the suspect from Dalfsen. The shooting 10 days later is said to have been an act of revenge.