After a few months together in Milan, Hakan and Marcus have built a strong friendship: in Appiano Gentile they are always together, on social media they tag and comment on each other, when they are away they stay in touch. Laughter and good humor, but also great work for the team: Inzaghi can’t do without it

There’s a new couple that drives Inter fans crazy. And no, here we are not talking about tandems, closeness on the pitch, understanding with the ball: it is, to be concise, friendship. Made of video calls, laughter, pranks on teammates, music and dancing, the inability to separate from each other: the spark struck between Hakan Calhanoglu and Marcus Thuram. They found each other and it only took a few months, the Nerazzurri changing room is filled with their good humor and the two’s ability to raise a smile. Among the secrets of the close-knit and united Inter group, there is also the good relationship off the pitch between two of the team’s technical leaders.