Enel, Gridspertise completes the acquisition of Aidon

Gridspertisethe company dedicated to the digital transformation of electricity networks Enelannounced that it has completed the acquisition of Genuine Oy (“Aidon”), a leading provider of solutions, applications and services for smart grid e smart metering in the Nordic countries. Gridspertise purchased the 100% of the shares of Aidon Oy by the current shareholders, Alder Fund I AB, 2VK Invest AS, Suomen Teollisuussijoitus Oy and the minority shareholders.

“We are thrilled to welcome ad Genuine into the Gridspertise family and to support the energy transition in the Nordics by combining Aidon’s customer-oriented approach and innovative solutions with our global presence and cutting-edge technologies in grid automation,” he said Robert Fine, CEO of Gridspertise. “By combining our respective expertise, we will accelerate innovation and deliver a wallet complete solutions to our customers in this region and around the world.”

Gridspertise is among the market leaders in the large-scale introduction of smart meters and grid digitalization, and has recently surpassed the milestone of 100 million smart meters delivered worldwide. With the acquisition of Aidon, Gridspertise will complement and complement Aidon’s strengths in its target market. The Nordic countries are one of the most mature markets in the world for Smart Grids and Gridspertise can support their energy transition through advanced solutions such as the Quantum Edge device, the company’s platform for the virtualization of secondary cabins which allows a high penetration of renewable energy and the expansion of electric mobility.

Founded in 2004, Genuine is a Finnish-based company and one of the leading providers of advanced metering infrastructure services in the Nordic countries. The company offers a competitive portfolio of innovative and reliable solutions and its technology is used in approximately 5 million energy measurement points within the region.

Gridspertise offers intelligent devices for networks, end-to-end solutions and services based on a cloud-edge platform to accelerate the digital transformation of distribution networks in three main areas: grid edge measurement and digitalization, digitalization of network infrastructures, digitalization of field operations. The Company’s portfolio is conceived as an open ecosystem, easily integrated with the existing infrastructures of electricity distribution system operators (DSOs), combining intelligent and automated network devices with ready-to-use modular applications, executed centrally as well as peripheral.

Born in 2021 from the twenty-year experience of Enel in developing, testing and scaling digital technologies to transform legacy distribution networks into smart grids, Gridspertise is now jointly controlled by Enel Group and CVC Capital Partners, a leading global alternative investment manager.

The Company inherited a important intellectual property portfolio of over 350 patents and combines its experience in the digitalisation of networks with cutting-edge solutions offered by leading technology partners to respond to the continuous evolution of the digitalisation needs of the energy market.

