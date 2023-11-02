If you need a mini PC For office use and you don’t want to be too short on power or pay more than what is fair, this NiPoGi AK1 Plus It is a very attractive device and now it can be yours for very little: specifically, you can get it for 186.90 euros. We tell you how to get it at this price.

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

Buy the NiPoGi AK1 Plus at the best price





With a usual price of 259.90 euros, we now find a 60 euro discount coupon available on Amazon. We only have to mark it to get it for 199.90 euros, but, if we also add the code LKZ2T3M6, we will get an extra 5% discount that will leave us at a much more attractive 186.90 euros. In addition, the price includes free shipping in just 5 days.

It is NiPoGi AK1 It is a modest but very balanced Mini PC, ideal as we say, for office use, being perfect to place behind the monitor, thanks to its size of only 13x13cm with a height of 5.5cm.

It has an efficient processor Intel Alder Lake-N95 belonging to the twelfth generation, with integrated graphics, which together with the 16 GB of RAM memory that the version on offer makes it very capable: it can move any office suite without problem and can even serve as a media center for our TV.

It also has an SSD with enough 512 GB of capacity although, yes, it does not come with Windows 11 as standard.

On the other hand, with it we will have WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity, along with two 4k HDMI outputs at 60 Hz, more a pair of USB-A 3.0 ports and another pair of USB-A 2.0 ports and the RJ-45 Ethernet connector, in case we prefer the wired internet connection.

You may also like:

Cable Organizer Box with Power Strip

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

More offers

Remember that by subscribing to Amazon Prime you have a 30-day free trial and you can enjoy other services such as Prime Video. You can also try services like Kindle Unlimited or Audible free for 30 days.

You can be up to date and informed at all times of the main offers and news from Xataka Selección on our Telegram channel or on our profiles. TwitterFacebook and Flipboard magazine.

Some of the links in this article are affiliated and may provide a benefit to Xataka. In case of non-availability, offers may vary.

Images | NiPoGi

In Xataka Selection | The best offer to buy a Mini PC that you will see today has no less than 160 euros discount

In Xataka | The mega-guide to SSD hard drives: types, technology and how to choose the best one for our PC