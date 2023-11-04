Ducati closes the third quarter of 2023 with 47,867 motorcycles delivered to customers around the world, recording a slight decrease (-4%) compared to the same period of 2022 (49,858). The main markets for the Bolognese motorcycle manufacturer remain stable, recording a 2% growth in Italy (8,474 motorcycles) and 2% in the United States (6,704 motorcycles). Even Germany, which represents the third largest market for the Company, is positive with a +1% (5,764 motorbikes). During the same period, China – the sixth largest market for the Company – sees a significant declinewith 46% (2,201 motorcycles) fewer deliveries compared to the same period in 2022.

During the first nine months of 2023, the best-selling model was the Multistrada V4 in all its variants, with 8,680 units delivered worldwide between January and September 2023.

All the models based on the V4 engine, be it Desmosedici Stradale or V4 Granturismo, have met with great success. For example, the deliveries of the Panigale V4 grew by 22% compared to the previous year. The Diavel V4, presented at the end of 2022, also received the approval of Ducatisti with 2,417 motorcycles delivered worldwide.