We live in an increasingly globalized world, which constantly shares customs from other countries. Even some as “theirs” as Japan. At this point, no one is surprised to see you eating sushi, reading manga or even having a typically Japanese garden with Zen elements. What happens instead with rest?

Traditions such as sleeping on the floor, for whatever reason, have never caught on in the West, and even less so in countries like Spain.

On the other hand, in Japan, although not everyone does it, it is a common reality and, in many cases, beneficial. We give you 5 reasons why it is not crazy to use a futon.

Use futon to save space

It is clear that space is at a premium in Japan. Anyone who has visited the land of the rising sun knows this. Given the country’s limited geography and large population, Taking advantage of space is an inevitable obsession for the Japanese. Using a futon allows you to turn any room into a bedroom.

This way, you can use a room for any daytime activity, and simply color the resting place on its surface at night, with no more inconvenience than storing it in a closet afterwards.

Improve your body posture

It may seem that, at first, sleeping directly on the floor is not very beneficial for your health. On the contrary, it has its advantages.

For example, Helps you have a firmer posture by maintaining a rigid position during your rest period. This support can contribute to spinal health and improve sleep quality.

Control the temperature

It has been proven that during the night the body temperature changes to better adapt to the hours of sleep. Futons, being mainly composed of natural materials such as cotton, allow excellent air circulation.

This prevents moisture buildup and helps maintain a cool, dry sleeping environment. The breathability of the futon can also be beneficial for those who tend to feel too hot at night.

An affordable price

Sleeping on a futon, in the purest Japanese style, may seem like an eccentricity, but it can also become a help for your pocket. Many Japanese citizens also use it, traditions aside, for economic reasons.

For some time now, the value for money that futons offer has gained followers among those looking for economical but effective options. Especially if they are lovers of the culture of the Asian power.

The aesthetic pleasure

Like everything, sleeping on a futon also has something “geek” or, if you prefer to use a more academic term, aesthetic. Now that decoration is more fashionable than ever minimalistnothing better than a futon to promote the latter in any bedroom.

Their simple appearance and ability to blend into a variety of decorative styles make futons not only functional but also visually appealing.

In Spain it is normal to sleep in a bed, and changing that habit may not be easy, but, as we have seen, there is no shortage of options to try to do so. At least, to discover that it is not crazy.