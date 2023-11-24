Starting today, Friday, November 24 and until the 26th of the same month, the staging will be presented in Room 2 of the Santander Complex. “Sleeping Beauty in the Woods” by Ottorino Respighian opera with puppets in three acts that is presented for the first time in Mexico where the national premiere will be in Guadalajara, to begin its tour of the Mexican Republic in 2024 thanks to the fiscal stimulus from Efiartes.

In interview with THE REPORTERthe assembly producer, Fabio Casellidelves into this project in which the puppet company participates Morena Moonthe stage director Luis Manuel Aguilar “El Mosco” and the Solistas de América orchestra, in addition, remembers that the project was conceived two years ago by him and the ensemble’s director, Leonardo Gasparini.

“It is thus that Italy produces a lyrical opera directly in Mexico. And a fundamental part of the project was to involve the Mexican people, for this reason there is a national orchestra, Mexican singers, the director and the Luna Morena company. So this is an artistic collaboration between two countries.”

Fabio is director of the Florencia Art Academy in Mexico City and also is dedicated to the production of events. This montage is attractive because it goes beyond the classic canons of the plot itself., starting because Ottorino Respighi’s lyrical operas are not known, says Fabio, “which are not known in Italy either. Ottorino staged ‘Sleeping Beauty’ in 1922, more than 100 years ago in Rome and he thought of it so that there were not singers on stage, but puppets, clearly the performers are part of the cast, but they are in the right pit with the orchestra. And when we did (the assembly) we proposed it with contemporary puppets, so we looked for who could work with us in Mexico for this project and we found the Luna Morena workshop from Guadalajara.”

The puppets have the shapes of humanoid insects, the artists, Fabio recalls, They took a course to understand the movements of the bugs and project this on stage. There are 14 people in scenes that handle 40 puppets at different times, there are also some dancers developing choreographies, and an actress also participates reciting some dialogues, “there is a lot of symbology in the opera, like a spider web that symbolizes the path of life that represents a thread of what we have done through it and that sometimes intertwines.”

In addition, it confirms that the fact of presenting a classic was also breaking with what was established, so they sought to give an alternative touch to what is already done. “It is also a very good opera from the musical and structural point of view of how Ottorino Respighi wrote it, but also the joint project of the children’s world with that of lyrical opera. And the fact that there are puppets and not singers on stage is one more element to attract the children’s audience”, however the message that is proposed is for all ages where it is emphasized, there is no princess who is waiting to be saved by a prince charming.

After Guadalajara, the tour will continue in March 2024 in Tuxtla Gutierrezin June he will go to Aguascalientes and in November in Oaxaca. On the tour of these cities, they will work with the orchestras of these places.

Agenda

“Sleeping Beauty in the Forest” in Room 2 of the Santander Complex on days Friday, November 24 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, November 25 at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, November 26 at 5:00 p.m. Tickets from 200 to 350 pesos.

Synopsis

The fairy tale of the year 1689 Charles Perrault, “Sleeping Beauty”inspired Tchaikovsky for his famous ballet exactly two hundred years later, and in 1901 it served as the theme for an opera by the German composer Engelbert Humperdinck (1854 – 1921). Both works were conceived for adult performers. The opera of Ottorino Respighi on the same theme requires the work of a puppet ensemble and is aimed at children’s audiences.

