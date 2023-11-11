Everyone knows that the brain is like a large computer, capable of receiving, processing and remembering a large number of information every day. But when it comes down to it, not all information is especially useful or relevant, and the body itself is in charge of selecting what is useful and discarding the rest.

And it is precisely during the night, during rest hours, when your mind gets to work and is responsible for carrying out this filtration. That’s why sometimes Sleeping well may be the best way to exercise your memorycontrary to what is sometimes thought.

Studying at night, better for memory?

Surely on some occasion you have experienced or heard about the habit of students staying up all night to study for an exam. Always with the conviction that making an effort, even at the cost of stealing hours of sleep, can be beneficial in remembering a lesson.

Well, science goes in a completely opposite direction: Rest is as important as studying or, depending on the case, even more. So some “sleepy” students might have an easier time passing than their peers.

Already in 2018, the British Royal Society Open Science carried out a study that pointed in that direction. After testing different subjects of different ages, they came to the conclusion thate individuals who studied at night and then they slept well They remembered what they studied better than those who did it in the morning; that is, without rest in between.

Other studies have also shown that learning is consolidated in memory by sleeping, not by reviewing the same thing repeatedly.

The importance of sleeping well to remember

This has also been confirmed by the prestigious RIKEN Center for Brain Sciences in Japan, a team dedicated to researching everything that has to do with the brain and its functions. They have repeatedly studied memory, learning and the relationship that both have with sleep and rest in depth.

According to Japanese scientist Masako Tamaki, “Many students study at night, but that is of no use if they don’t sleep enough”. His research has resulted in specifying that it is precisely with sleep that memory and everything learned is consolidated.

Thus, The different neuronal processes that are carried out throughout any person’s rest period allow us to enhance memory. It should not be confused, however, with the popular belief of being able to learn while you are asleep, for example, by listening to different messages.

Although scientific opinions are conflicting in this regard, there is no research that shows that new knowledge can be acquired while sleeping. But it is essential to enjoy a complete and deep rest to retain the lessons.

So, if you’ve ever thought that staying up all night the next day would make you better at memorizing an academic or professional task, you know, science doesn’t agree at all.