Second race in the USA for the World Cup. The American leads with 19 cents on Duerr and 28 on her great rival Vlhova

Mikaela Shiffrin is in command of the second slalom of the 2023-24 Ski World Cup: at the end of the first heat the American, chasing the ninetieth career victory in CdM, was the fastest with a time of 48″27. Gaps reduced between the leaders, with five athletes within half a second: behind Shiffrin the German Lena Duerr at 19 hundredths, while at 28 is Mikaela’s great rival in slalom, the Slovakian Petra Vlhova. The Swiss Wendy Holdener has to recover 37 cents while Leona Popovic is fifth at 49 cents.

The Italians

—

Katharina Liensberger out, Katharina Truppe bad, waiting for the Italians who will drop beyond bib number thirty. Rossetti has 32, Della Mea 34, Sola 36, ​​Peterlini 42, Gulli 50. Waiting for Lara Colturi, the Italian competing with Albania, twelfth yesterday in the giant slalom: she will go down with 57.

November 26, 2023 (modified November 26, 2023 | 4:52 pm)

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED