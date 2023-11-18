First race of the men’s World Cup in Austria, the Austrian leads with 94/100 on Noel and 99 on Gstrein. Vinatzer at 2″29

At the fourth attempt, the men’s World Cup finally inaugurates the season. After the cancellation of the Soelden giant slalom and the two Zermatt/Cervinia descents, we start again from Gurgl, in Austria, for the first time in the White Circus. Without Lucas Braathen, winner of the specialty cup a year ago and surprise withdrawal on the eve of Soelden, Manuel Feller led the first heat, by far the best in 53″22.

In a specialty in search of a dominator – last year Braathen, Kristoffersen, Zenhaeusern and Yule won two races each, Noel and Steen Olsen one – the first heat of the year, on an icy track, marks important gaps between Feller and the pursuers: 94/100 on the French Noel, 99/100 on the Austrian Gstrein, then there is Meillard (Svi) at 1″10, Steen Olsen (Nor) and Schwarz (Aut) at 1″16. The race for a place on the podium is wide open, because within a handful of hundredths there are 5 other athletes: Jakobsen at 1″38, Zenhaeusern at 1″40, Rochat at 1″42, Haugan at 1″46 and Kristoffersen at 1″ 54.

They watch the blues from afar. Two qualify for the second heat: Alex Vinatzer is 19th at 2″29 from Feller, Tobias Kastlunger is 23rd qualifying with a delay of 2″87, Tommaso Sala returning after a summer complicated by injuries, is 3″ 46, 31°. A mistake at the end compromised Stefano Gross’s race, Giuliano Razzoli, Simon Maurberger and Matteo Canins exited. which is scheduled for 1.45pm

