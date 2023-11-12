The Slovakian, winner on Saturday, leads with 76/100 advantage over Shiffrin and 84/100 over Hector. Blues late

There is still Petra Vlhova in front of everyone. As in yesterday’s slalom, when she left all her opponents with abysmal gaps, the Slovakian is the fastest in the first heat on Levi Black. The gap (76/100) on the second, Mikaela Shiffrin, is also still heavy, and only two other athletes remain below second, Sara Hector (at 84/100) and Lena Duerr (at 94/100). She confirms Popovic (fifth at 1″19), Nullmeyer (sixth at 1″48), steps forward for Holdener (seventh at 1″70 ahead of Holtmann) and St. Germain (at 1″84). Czech Dubovska is still in the 10th, with a delay of 1″94.

The race

The rest watch from afar, with more exits than yesterday – Moltzan, Truppe and Tviberg did not reach the finish line – and important delays for those who, like Katharina Liensberger, had shown signs of rebirth with a podium after a year and a half of crisis. This time the Austrian is eleventh at 1″95 (tied with the Croatian Ljutic). Swenn Larsson was in crisis, the Swede who started with bib number 1 ended up over three seconds behind.

The blue ones

After 17th place and the good comeback in the second heat yesterday Martina Peterlini is currently 25th at 2″92. After yesterday’s qualification, however, Lara Della Mea did not enter the 30 (at 3″78), nothing to be done either for Beatrice Sola (at 3″25), Marta Rossetti (at 3″37), Anita Gulli (at 3″ 81) and Vera Tschurtschenthaler (at 4″33). Lucrezia Lorenzi and Emilia Mondinelli still have to leave.

The second heat is scheduled for 1pm.

November 12 – 11.11am

