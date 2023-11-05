The streaming service has recovered another of the great classics that were broadcast freely.

Although it is undeniable that in the last decade television has experienced a revolution that brings it a little closer to cinema, it also It would be unfair to say that there were no great series in the 90s. In fact, some of them still manage to bring a nostalgic smile to viewers, and SkyShowtime knows it.

Perhaps that is why this platform has insisted on recovering some of the titles most loved by young people and adolescents from the 90s, such as the Serie Xena: Warrior Princess, which is now available in full on SkyShowtime. News that has spread like wildfire on Twitter among all those who missed Lucy Lawless very much.

Released in 1995, Xena had six seasons with 164 episodes in total. Filmed in New Zealand, this series was broadcast in Spain from the moment of its premiere until its end, in the afternoons on La2, although in summer it could also be seen in the mornings on La1, TVE’s main network.

Although it began as a spin-off of the Hercules series starring Kevin Sorbo, Xena managed to make her own name on television and even managed to accumulate a much larger audience. than its predecessor, thanks to giving rise to talking about topics such as feminism or homosexuality, at a time when these were not seen on television.

SkyShowtime wants you to enjoy its catalog

And if even though you like Xena: Warrior Princess, you still hesitate to sign up for another streaming service, SkyShowtime wants to make it easy for you, because for three months your subscription It will be 50% off, which means that, instead of costing 5.99 per month, you will be able to enjoy its catalog for 3.50.

A unique opportunity to enjoy series like Xena or Yellowstone, starring Kevin Costner, and other exclusive SkyShowtime content.