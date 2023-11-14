There is less and less left: Christmas is almost upon us and, with it, one of the times of the year when we most want to do a marathon of series, movies and all kinds of titles set in the characteristic atmosphere that is breathed in these months. SkyShowtime, aware of this, has just announced all the surprises it has in store for this time. Many of them, available right now.

With the month of November, the perfect time comes for streaming platforms to launch an endless number of series and movie titles with which to give us hours of fun and adventures about some of the most suitable titles for this time of the year. SkyShowtime has just presented some of the new features that will accompany us from now on and in the coming months: A Merry Christmas Miracle, The Grinch or Bad Santa among them, many of them already available. We tell you what the main premieres will be.

The series will be the main protagonists

Starting December 18, SkyShowtime subscribers will be able to enjoy season 1 of Lawmen: Bass Reeves, a mythological series focused on the greatest frontier hero in United States history, Bass Reeves, capturing more than 3,000 of the most dangerous criminals of the time without ever being injured. Another proposal will be Smothered. An atypical comedy in which love will be the protagonist in a relationship that comes to fruition in a karaoke and in which the pressures of life and modern relationships will be the main protagonists.

In addition, each week subscribers will receive new installments of some of the most notable series that the platform currently offers. As is the case with Dreamland, Fellow Travelers, Frasier or Special Ops: Lioness.

The movies that are yet to come

In addition to the series, different top-level films will be presented in the coming months. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts arrives on December 15. On this occasion, the Maximals join the battle for Earth, offering us new and exciting fights full of action and special effects.

We have to wait until January 12 to enjoy Book Club: The Next Chapter. The long-awaited sequel set in a reading club that will delight lovers of comedy, literature and unlikely stories.

Finally, Asteroid City arrives on January 23rd. A romantic comedy-drama in which we can see how a series of natural events can endanger the world as we know it. Starring a cast of stars such as Adrien Brody, Tom Hanks and Margot Robbie, among others.

In addition, we also have the Mission: Impossible franchise: From the first installment to Mission: Impossible: Fall Out, six titles that are perfect for a good marathon. Or the Indiana Jones franchise, a total of four titles that are already available on SkyShowtime to do the same.

For Christmas

Finally, we come to the main course: the Christmas content. A selection of stories that will give us hours of entertainment and fun to enjoy in the company of our loved ones. Among them, A Merry Christmas Miracle stands out, one of the classics starring Robin Williams. A comedy in which family tensions and the eccentric reactions of Joel McHale, playing Boyd Mitchler, will give us all kinds of fun situations.

Bad Santa 2 is another of the options that are already available in the catalog. The world’s best-known antihero arrives one new Christmas ready to take a hit on a Chicago charity on Christmas Eve. However, nothing will be easy and he will have to fight with the tireless Christmas spirit of Sunny Soke, the protagonist’s mother.

In addition to these two, we can also enjoy The Holiday, starring Cameron Diaz and Oscar winner Kate Winslet. As well as one of the classics par excellence, such as The Grinch, which does not need any introduction to become, once again, one of the most viewed films of the season. And, how could it be otherwise, White Christmas, where we will witness the relationship between two former army colleagues to whom fame comes by surprise, and in a very fun way, thanks to the variety show they perform on Broadway .