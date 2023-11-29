Beyond its comings and goings with the available catalog, SkyShowtime is doing a great job in terms of continuing to grow and demonstrating that They have content for a while. In this year, 2023, they have made it clear that they are not going to lose all their big releases, no matter how many others have gone to Movistar, as was the case with the Mario Bros. film. By 2024 they will continue to grow and, just as We summarize below, they will bring a catalog of new features that are going strong.

Big movie premieres

Then we talk to you about the series that will come to the service, but we want to start with the movies because we know that you are surely looking forward to reading all the titles that are going to be released. From the legendary and controversial director Wes Anderson, whom you have to love or hate depending on your preferences, they will release his recent Asteroid City, which is full of famous Hollywood faces. Thus, it features performers that you surely recognize, such as Scarlett Johansson, Jason Schwartzman, Tom Hanks, Bryan Cranston, Tilda Swinton or Edward Norton, to name just a few.

As we told you in the title of the news, Mission: Impossible – Mortal Sentence will also be released. Part one, which will be fantastic to prepare us for the premiere of the second installment. The film will not hit theaters until 2025, so there will be plenty of time to quietly watch Tom Cruise’s latest adventure and his crazy adventures without stunt doubles. It has been one of the best films of 2023, so it is sure to have a strong impact on the platform’s catalog. Finally, the little ones will love knowing that the service will be the place where watch Paw Patrol: The Super Moviethe latest film release of the fashionable children’s franchise.

Series of all genres

SkyShowtime’s commitment to series It will be strongly noticed in 2024. The streaming service has taken very good note of the best results it has obtained this year and will continue that path by betting on more series of, above all, local production. The company mentions that, as they are a service aimed at the European public, they are going to take advantage of this approach to make more productions that can captivate viewers in the different regions of the continent.

One of the series that we can see in 2024 will be Veronika, a Swedish production with paranormal overtones that will arrive with important names on its team, such as director Jonas Alexander Arnby. To one of the protagonists, Tobias Santelmann, users will know you of the platform because he previously appeared in Welcome to Utmark and Beforeigners.

Along the same lines, other premieres that are scheduled to arrive are The Curse, the second season of The Envoys, the Ted prequel in series form, the second season of Halo or the exclusive series Apples Never Fall with the famous Sam Neill and Annette Bening. In addition, fans of the Sonic universe They will be able to have a good time with the Knuckles series, which has Idris Elba voicing the main character. To this we must add other premieres such as Mary & George, The Lovers and The Woman in the Wall.

Along with all this, several additional releases have been announced, however, it is confirmed that They will not arrive in Spain. This is the case of The Tattooist of Auschwitz, a series based on the novel by Heather Morris, and Kos (Scarborn), a film that, in any case, will only be released in Poland.