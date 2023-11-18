As often happens with mods, they manage to take advantage of games that have been on the market for a long time, improving their graphic quality to such an extent that they seem to have been released a couple of months ago. This is what a modder of The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim has achieved, showing how impressive this 12-year-old game can look, running on an RTX 4090 graphics card and looking much better, thanks to certain modifications.

This is the YouTuber “Digital Dreams”, who has presented in a new video how Skyrim can be improved and the result is truly impressive. A game that, as its millions of fans will know, is still one of the most popular titles on Steam and these types of mods and videos continue to demonstrate what can be achieved with the old RPG, released approximately 12 years ago.

Digital Dreams took the Special Edition of Skyrim and made some configurations to improve its appearance, installing ReShade’s Raytraced Global Illumination and using a FNEB ENB preset for the title, which is a post-processing suite developed and maintained by Boris Voronstov. This suite adds many enhancements and features to games not available in the original game and makes games look considerably sleeker, with better color filters, more natural lighting, and finer detail adjustments.

And in total, it is estimated that he has installed around 1,000 mods to make the game look so beautiful, in addition to adjusting the graphics, sound and weather effects. Work that results in a stunningly beautiful appearance, making Skyrim look like a next-generation game, highlighting small details such as the reflection of buildings and plants in the water.

Improvements you can try, if you have the necessary hardware

Those who wish to recreate the YouTuber’s version of Skyrim can easily do so, as all mods and software are available for free. But these large number of mods need a lot of processing power, so your PC must have a good CPU and GPU to handle the graphical improvements.

For reference, we tell you that YouTuber “Digital Dreams” uses a Ryzen 9 7950 processor and an RTX 4090 graphics card in his system, which are high-end components that cost a lot of money. But if you are a PC Gamer who owns this hardware and also played or are a straight-up fan of Skyrim, you might be encouraged to play it again with this glorious look.

