It seems that this free game continues confirming content. Sky: Children of the Light has received news and here we bring you all the details.

Sky: Children of the Light

On this occasion, we can learn details of their new event. In honor of Sky’s brand new center, it has been announced! a fireworks festival which will take place in the game from November 27th to December 17th! This event will be divided into two different phases, each with exclusive missions and prizes.

The first phase involves the preparation of the show, while the second presents the grand finale with the fireworks. For more details, you can consult the official Sky blog here. We also leave you with the trailer:

